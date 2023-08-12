American Pickers' Cast Teases Filming Locations Of New Episodes
If you're enjoying the current crop of "American Pickers" episodes on History or if you've ever watched the show in the past, you know that hosts Mike and Robbie Wolfe and the rest of the "American Pickers" crew have been picking through artifacts and antiques all around the United States, most recently focusing on the New York and New Jersey areas. Now, fans of the show have been treated to decisive evidence regarding where the pickers are headed next, courtesy of an Instagram post from Robbie Wolfe himself.
"ARIZONA and CALIFORNIA!!! Get ready, the pickers are coming your way this SEPTEMBER! The pickers are looking to get their hands dirty in some rare, junkie, historical items," Wolfe posted in late July, underneath a picture of the "American Pickers" cast.
It's exciting news for the "American Pickers" fan community, many of whom are probably curious about where future installments of the series will be set. And it's especially interesting to those viewers who reside in either California or Arizona.
Collectors in California and Arizona may find themselves on an upcoming episode
Robbie Wolfe's Instagram post continued with a call to find collectors with treasures in Arizona and California who might make good fodder for "American Pickers." In the caption he wrote, "We're looking for private collections (sorry, no stores!) with fascinating stories. Let us know if you or someone you know has our next big pick!"
What kind of treasures do the Pickers seem to gravitate toward? If you've been watching Season 24 of the show, you've seen everything from an expansive collection of vintage coin-operated amusement park attractions to vintage cars and even a historically lost recording trailer hunted by Jack White of the White Stripes. Vintage motorcycles, architectural salvage, abandoned cultural landmarks, neon signs, antique advertisements, and anything else of historical or cultural interest that's been gathering dust in your attic or basement could be material for an episode of the show. And if they actually decide to buy some of your old stuff, even better!
With the "American Pickers" crew headed to California and Arizona sometime in September, the episodes filmed there will presumably be ready to air next season. But you can watch new episodes of the series now on History.