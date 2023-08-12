American Pickers' Cast Teases Filming Locations Of New Episodes

If you're enjoying the current crop of "American Pickers" episodes on History or if you've ever watched the show in the past, you know that hosts Mike and Robbie Wolfe and the rest of the "American Pickers" crew have been picking through artifacts and antiques all around the United States, most recently focusing on the New York and New Jersey areas. Now, fans of the show have been treated to decisive evidence regarding where the pickers are headed next, courtesy of an Instagram post from Robbie Wolfe himself.

"ARIZONA and CALIFORNIA!!! Get ready, the pickers are coming your way this SEPTEMBER! The pickers are looking to get their hands dirty in some rare, junkie, historical items," Wolfe posted in late July, underneath a picture of the "American Pickers" cast.

It's exciting news for the "American Pickers" fan community, many of whom are probably curious about where future installments of the series will be set. And it's especially interesting to those viewers who reside in either California or Arizona.