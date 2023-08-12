Bones: How Emily Deschanel's Major Real-Life Event Led To A Shorter Season 7

The crime drama "Bones" enjoyed a longer run on television than most in its genre, amassing 12 seasons and nearly 250 episodes in its time. Throughout its tenure, the number of episodes each season contains fluctuated, with some barely passing the 20-episode mark while others come close to 30. However, as for Season 7, it's one of the rare seasons that doesn't even crack 20 episodes, coming to completion after a mere 13. As it turns out, the decision to make it a shorter season stemmed from a major event in the life of series lead Emily Deschanel.

In early 2011, Deschanel announced that she was pregnant, which, naturally, threw a wrench in the "Bones" Season 7 plans. As shared by The Hollywood Reporter at the time, the episode count for the upcoming batch of episodes remained up in the air, and the team behind it tried to accommodate the Temperance "Bones" Brennan actor during her pregnancy as she worked through it. Eventually, it was decided that the season would be shortened to just 13 episodes for her sake. Deschanel gave birth on September 21, 2011 to a son.

By the time "Bones" completed its small screen tenure, Season 7 proved to be the first season impacted by a Deschanel pregnancy, not the only one.