Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi's Homeless Clone Trooper Explained (Finally)
Though it largely focuses on Obi-Wan Kenobi coming out of the shadows to rescue Princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) and confront his former friend, Darth Vader (Hayden Christiansen), "Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi" does a bit more. It also highlights the state of the "Star Wars" galaxy post-"Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith" and how things have changed since the fall of the Galactic Republic. One of the standout moments depicting the ugliness of this new era is when we see a homeless clone trooper (Temuera Morrison) — once a hero of the Republic — left to beg on the streets of Daiyu for credits.
Since "Obi-Wan Kenobi" wrapped up, details on this poor clone have been virtually nonexistent. Thankfully, we finally have some information about this soldier whose government has abandoned him now that his war is over. According to "Star Wars: Dawn of the Rebellion – The Visual Guide," he is a clone named Nax who once fought on battlefields such as Teth, Christophsis, and Umbara. However, due to extensive injuries, he was removed from military service, left to become a victim of his accelerated aging and deteriorating body.
As if Nax's story isn't sad enough, there's another element to him that makes his state in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" even more tragic.
Nax served under Anakin Skywalker as part of the 501st Legion
During the fabled Clone Wars, Jedi become generals and lead legions of clone troopers into battle against Separatist forces. Despite being genetic copies, the clones all manage to stand out from one another. One of the most notable ways they do this is through their armor, which they customize to their liking. Each legion has its own color scheme, with the clones of the Anakin Skywalker-led 501st legion adopting blue accents to their armor. As we see on "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Nax has the exact color scheme of the tight-knit clone legion on his worn-out armor.
Thus, it's safe to assume that Nax takes part in numerous 501st missions throughout his time on the front lines. It's even possible that he joins Anakin and his fellow clones during the raid of the Jedi Temple, decimating Jedi young and old alike with no remorse. At some point after that, as the Republic gives way to the establishment of the Galactic Empire, Anakin becomes Darth Vader, and Imperial Stormtroopers step in as the regime's military backbone, Nax is tossed aside like so many other clones. Unequipped for civilian life and potentially traumatized by the pain he caused, he ends up on the streets.
Bearing all of this in mind, it's no exaggeration to call Nax's story one of the most tragic of all the clones in the "Star Wars" universe.