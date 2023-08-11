Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi's Homeless Clone Trooper Explained (Finally)

Though it largely focuses on Obi-Wan Kenobi coming out of the shadows to rescue Princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) and confront his former friend, Darth Vader (Hayden Christiansen), "Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi" does a bit more. It also highlights the state of the "Star Wars" galaxy post-"Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith" and how things have changed since the fall of the Galactic Republic. One of the standout moments depicting the ugliness of this new era is when we see a homeless clone trooper (Temuera Morrison) — once a hero of the Republic — left to beg on the streets of Daiyu for credits.

Since "Obi-Wan Kenobi" wrapped up, details on this poor clone have been virtually nonexistent. Thankfully, we finally have some information about this soldier whose government has abandoned him now that his war is over. According to "Star Wars: Dawn of the Rebellion – The Visual Guide," he is a clone named Nax who once fought on battlefields such as Teth, Christophsis, and Umbara. However, due to extensive injuries, he was removed from military service, left to become a victim of his accelerated aging and deteriorating body.

As if Nax's story isn't sad enough, there's another element to him that makes his state in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" even more tragic.