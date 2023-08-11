Harry Potter: What Is Hermione's Patronus & Why It Is Important

There's a lot that fans might not know about Hermione Granger, like what's the deal with her and otters? In "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," author J.K. Rowling reveals Hermione's Patronus is an otter. As Patronuses canonically take the form of an animal with meaningful ties to its conjurer, young Hermione must have some significant connection with the creature. The bond between creature and caster can be more symbolic than literal: Severus Snape's Patronus is a doe because he loves Lily Potter and that was also her Patronus. That said, the bond must exist — symbolic or not. So what's Hermione's link to otters? Outside of describing her Patronus, no breed of otter is ever mentioned in the books or films. The meaning must be a little deeper, then, or maybe more obtuse.

Turns out, it's a bit of both. Hermione's spell takes the form of an otter because the animal is significant to Rowling. Otters are her favorite animal. The author admitted to writing something of herself into the narrative fabric behind the cleverest student at Hogwarts, telling The Guardian, "I have often said that Hermione is a bit like me when I was younger. I think I was seen by other people as a right little know-it-all, but I hope that it is clear that underneath Hermione's swottiness, there is a lot of insecurity and a great fear of failure."