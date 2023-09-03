Netflix's One Piece: How Does Kuina Die?

In Episode 4 of Netflix's live-action "One Piece" adaptation viewers learn Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu)'s backstory, which revolves around the death of a girl named Kuina (Audrey Cymone).

In a multi-part flashback sequence, a young Zoro (Maximilian Lee Piazza) loses two duels against Kuina before they vow to train together until one of them becomes the greatest swordsman in the world. One day, however, Zoro shows up to their meeting spot where his sword-fighting teacher Shimotsuki Koushiro (Nathan Castle) greets him in Kuina's stead. Koushiro lets Zoro know that Kuina died in an unspecified accident.

Since he provides no further details about her death, viewers are left hanging about just what happened to Kuina. As it turns out, the "One Piece" manga on which Netflix's show is based does, in fact, specify what killed her — the day after she and Zoro decide to train together, she dies after falling down a staircase. It's entirely possible that the Netflix adaptation omits this detail because, as a cause of death, falling down a staircase could comes off a little goofy during what's otherwise a serious character moment. But unless the show at some point states otherwise, it's safe to assume her cause of death remains the same, even if it's never explicitly clarified.