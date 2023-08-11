Seinfeld's Controversial Puerto Rican Day Parade Has An Odd Avengers-Like Moment

Some "Seinfeld" episodes, like "The Contest" or "The Chinese Restaurant," have a deserved place in the upper echelons of TV comedy history (one might even say they're gold, Jerry). Others are best kept relegated to the dustbin of history. One of the worst episodes of "Seinfeld" is Season 9's "The Puerto Rican Day." When the gang drives home early from a Mets game, they get stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic caused by the city's Puerto Rican Day parade. Yada, yada, yada ... Kramer (Michael Richards) accidentally lights a Puerto Rican flag on fire and stomps it out, inciting an angry mob.

Upon airing in 1998, the episode was not well-received. National Puerto Rican Coalition President Manuel Mirabal responded in The New York Times, "It is unacceptable that the Puerto Rican flag be used by 'Seinfeld' as a stage prop under any circumstances." NBC issued an apology.

The maligned episode is also known for other, less controversial oddities. "Seinfeld" is a series obsessed with in-jokes, recurring bits, and aliases. "The Puerto Rican Day" sees Kramer, Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), and George (Jason Alexander) assemble, Avengers-like, and equip their personae — H.E. Pennypacker, Kel Varnsen, and Art Vandelay, respectively — together for the first time, all in the luxurious stillness of an empty $1.5 million apartment.