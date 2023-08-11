Netflix's One Piece: Who Narrates The Live-Action Series & Why Is He So Perfect?

With Netflix's "One Piece" adaptation right around the corner, fans still have many questions about how the manga and anime will be adapted into a live-action setting. But they can at least rest easy in one aspect. Throughout the manga, viewers learn more about events and characters thanks to an omniscient narrator. The anime also utilizes a narrator, voiced by Mahito Ôba, to a lesser extent. The live-action "One Piece" will use this storytelling device, and now, we know it will be legendary actor Ian McShane.

While much of the cast of "One Piece" comprises younger performers, with the upcoming Netflix series being their biggest project to date, McShane is a Hollywood veteran. His filmography dates back to the 1960s, and he still regularly performs. Recently, he's probably best known for portraying Winston in the "John Wick" franchise as well as for roles in "Deadwood" and "American Gods."

McShane's involvement should be exciting for anyone as he has such an iconic voice. But McShane is perfect for more reasons than one.