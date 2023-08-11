Who Did Rena Sofer Play On Seinfeld And Where Is She Now?

George Costanza (Jason Alexander) goes to great lengths to make women fall for him, including pretending to be a tourist in the Big Apple. In "Seinfeld" Season 8, Episode 21 — "The Muffin Tops," George is asked to watch a stranger's suitcase, but instead dons the man's clothes: a pastel-colored shirt and shorts. While walking the streets in his new attire with a giant map, he's approached by Mary Anne (Rena Sofer) of the New York Visitors Center, who believes he's a tourist and is excited to assist him in navigating the city.

George crafts an entire backstory — he's a Tyler Chicken employee from Little Rock, Arkansas — and Mary Anne buys it. He even pretends to land a job with the New York Yankees (a role he already has) and empties his apartment to make it appear he just signed the lease. Mary Anne, who is trying to watch out for her new acquaintance, warns George that he'll never make it in NYC. In the end, after the suitcase owner finds George and reclaims his clothes, leaving George with just his underwear, Mary Anne says, "I told you this city would eat you alive."

Decades after the airing of "The Muffin Tops," Sofer is no longer helping random "tourists" start anew. She's busy making major changes to her own life, including walking away from her longtime gig as Quinn Fuller on the CBS soap opera, "The Bold and the Beautiful."