Who Did Rena Sofer Play On Seinfeld And Where Is She Now?
George Costanza (Jason Alexander) goes to great lengths to make women fall for him, including pretending to be a tourist in the Big Apple. In "Seinfeld" Season 8, Episode 21 — "The Muffin Tops," George is asked to watch a stranger's suitcase, but instead dons the man's clothes: a pastel-colored shirt and shorts. While walking the streets in his new attire with a giant map, he's approached by Mary Anne (Rena Sofer) of the New York Visitors Center, who believes he's a tourist and is excited to assist him in navigating the city.
George crafts an entire backstory — he's a Tyler Chicken employee from Little Rock, Arkansas — and Mary Anne buys it. He even pretends to land a job with the New York Yankees (a role he already has) and empties his apartment to make it appear he just signed the lease. Mary Anne, who is trying to watch out for her new acquaintance, warns George that he'll never make it in NYC. In the end, after the suitcase owner finds George and reclaims his clothes, leaving George with just his underwear, Mary Anne says, "I told you this city would eat you alive."
Decades after the airing of "The Muffin Tops," Sofer is no longer helping random "tourists" start anew. She's busy making major changes to her own life, including walking away from her longtime gig as Quinn Fuller on the CBS soap opera, "The Bold and the Beautiful."
Rena Sofer is pursuing other projects after The Bold and the Beautiful
Rena Sofer appears in several projects after "Seinfeld," including "Melrose Place" and "Two and a Half Men." However, her biggest claim to fame is her portrayal of jewelry designer Quinn Fuller in "The Bold and the Beautiful." Since Quinn's introduction in 2013, the character boasts some of the craziest storylines in the soap opera's history. A prime example is when she kidnaps Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) — who has amnesia — so that her son, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), can be with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).
However, in August 2022, Sofer announced she was stepping away from the show. She revealed in an interview with Soap Opera Digest (via Decider) that after her contract expired that May, showrunners wanted her to remain part of the cast on a recurring basis. The writers didn't know what to do with Quinn following her affair with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) while married to Eric Forrester (John McCook). She said, "I felt like I deserved more than just sitting around until they figured it out."
In an Instagram post, Sofer shared that she's taking the next steps in her acting career and passion for pottery. Though Sofer doesn't have any forthcoming TV projects as of this writing, she's busy crafting pottery creations, which can be viewed and purchased on her ceramics website.