Avatar 2: Who Does Shane Rangi Play & Where Have You Seen Him Before?

Shane Rangi is an actor and stuntman from New Zealand who boasts a decades-long career that primarily features credits from major fantasy film franchises. But while his projects are known around the globe, they're unlikely to be known for his involvement since he often lends his talent to minor or uncredited roles.

For example, in "Avatar: The Way of Water," the 2022 sequel to James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster, Rangi portrays a character credited as "Matador Co-Pilot," the Matador being a speedboat used by the Resources Development Administration to harvest amrita from tulkun in order to prolong human life for exorbitant prices. It's unclear whether or not he survives the final fight, but considering how efficiently his boat is eviscerated by the tulkun that attacks it, his odds aren't great.

"The Way of Water" wasn't Rangi's first trip to Pandora, however. He also has an uncredited role in "Avatar" as "Amp Suit." So maybe he'll return for the next installment, whenever it hits theaters. Having multiple appearances as different characters in the same franchise is Rangi's bread and butter. Here are some of his previous projects and the many, many roles he played in them.