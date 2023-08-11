Pokémon Worlds Celebration: Sarah Natochenny Sobbed Recording Ash's Final Episodes - Exclusive Interview

How did you feel upon finding out Ash was going to finally become a Pokémon Master, and how did you feel upon seeing those final episodes?

Ash is not a Pokémon Master yet, he's a World Champion. Initially, when I found out that he won, when that episode aired in Japan, and the news went around the world, I was at a convention, and I was extraordinarily happy. As the day went on, and fans are coming up to me, they started asking, so what do you think is going to happen now? Do you think he's going to be done? Do you think he's done? I'm like, "What do you mean? Of course he's not done."

It slowly dawned on me that he may be done, and that this is an opportunity to close his arc. Recording those final episodes was extremely emotional. The winning episode where he wins, I was sobbing through that. [Recording] the final episodes that come out on September 8th on Netflix, that was a very somber time. I was like, "Two more episodes left. Oh no, one more episode left, that's it. I'll never do this again."

Have you had the chance to speak to Rica Matsumoto, the Japanese voice of Ash/Satoshi?

Here's what I can say: Rica and I have spoken, and there's nothing but love and mutual appreciation between us.

Ash's journey may be over, but there's still going to be more Pokémon anime with new characters. Would you still want to play different characters in future seasons?

Absolutely. I'll stay with Pokémon as long as they'll have me. I love working with them.

Name your top five favorite Pokémon.

Pikachu is my number one favorite Pokémon. Buneary is my favorite Pokémon to play on the show, as I look at a line of plushies strewn across my table that I've bought at the Pokémon Center. Other notable favorites are Mew. I love Meltan. I think I have one more. Meloetta.

Any last messages for the fans?

Be the very best like no one ever was! I'll see you guys on the road. Please follow me on social media, where I post updates on my career and my travel.

The Pokémon Worlds Celebration continues through August 14 in Yokohama.

The batch of episodes for "Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series" streams worldwide on Netflix on September 8.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

