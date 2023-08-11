Pokémon Worlds Celebration: Sarah Natochenny Sobbed Recording Ash's Final Episodes - Exclusive Interview
It's not every day that the events of a children's anime make international headlines, but "Pokémon" is no ordinary children's anime. For 25 years, audiences around the world have grown up on the adventures of Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum (named Satoshi in Japanese) and his trusty Pikachu. The series' longevity was possible in part due to a general commitment to the status quo: Ash was always going to be 10 years old, always exploring new lands, and finding new Pokémon, but never actually progressing much in his quest to become a Champion. Thus, when Ash won his first Championship in the Alohan Pokémon League in 2019, it came as something of a shock.
Then, when Ash won the Pokémon World Championship last year, it became headline news around the globe and a source of happy nostalgic tears for many a millennial. Not long after the Championship, Ash's run as the protagonist of the "Pokémon" anime came to an end — the final episodes will stream in the United States on Netflix September 8.
Looper got the chance to speak with Sarah Natochenny, the English voice of Ash, while she was attending the 2023 Pokémon Worlds Celebration in Yokohama. This event hosts the real world championships for the Pokémon trading card and video games, along with many other fun pocket monster-themed attractions. Natochenny discussed her time in Japan, what it was like recording the final episodes, and her favorite Pokémon of all time.
What it's like to attend the Pokémon Worlds Celebration
First question: what's the coolest thing you've seen so far at the Pokémon World Celebration?
Oh, man, it's so early. Oh, God, that's a banger of a question that you just opened with. The festivities haven't really started yet, so the coolest thing that I've seen so far has been Japan. It's been traditional architecture in Kyoto, it's been ... Here at Pokémon Worlds, actually, they have actors dressed as Pikachus running around, and beautiful art at the malls. There's a huge ... I put it in my Instagram, a huge Pokémon card, made entirely of sand and flowers. It's sand art and flower art, it's gorgeous. Let's see, what else? Oh my goodness. I'm going to aggregate all this in my head. Those are the highlights so far.
Are there any notable differences between going to fan events like this in Japan versus in the States?
This isn't really a fan event, this is Pokémon World Championships, so this is more of a sporting event. The sporting event hasn't started yet, so it's starting [Friday morning in Japan]. There's the same amount of passion and joy and fervor and fandom of Pokémon, and whatever the thing is that people are coming in to see, it's the same energy so far. It's been similar.
Ash's story is ending, but Pokémon goes on
How did you feel upon finding out Ash was going to finally become a Pokémon Master, and how did you feel upon seeing those final episodes?
Ash is not a Pokémon Master yet, he's a World Champion. Initially, when I found out that he won, when that episode aired in Japan, and the news went around the world, I was at a convention, and I was extraordinarily happy. As the day went on, and fans are coming up to me, they started asking, so what do you think is going to happen now? Do you think he's going to be done? Do you think he's done? I'm like, "What do you mean? Of course he's not done."
It slowly dawned on me that he may be done, and that this is an opportunity to close his arc. Recording those final episodes was extremely emotional. The winning episode where he wins, I was sobbing through that. [Recording] the final episodes that come out on September 8th on Netflix, that was a very somber time. I was like, "Two more episodes left. Oh no, one more episode left, that's it. I'll never do this again."
Have you had the chance to speak to Rica Matsumoto, the Japanese voice of Ash/Satoshi?
Here's what I can say: Rica and I have spoken, and there's nothing but love and mutual appreciation between us.
Ash's journey may be over, but there's still going to be more Pokémon anime with new characters. Would you still want to play different characters in future seasons?
Absolutely. I'll stay with Pokémon as long as they'll have me. I love working with them.
Name your top five favorite Pokémon.
Pikachu is my number one favorite Pokémon. Buneary is my favorite Pokémon to play on the show, as I look at a line of plushies strewn across my table that I've bought at the Pokémon Center. Other notable favorites are Mew. I love Meltan. I think I have one more. Meloetta.
Any last messages for the fans?
Be the very best like no one ever was! I'll see you guys on the road. Please follow me on social media, where I post updates on my career and my travel.
The Pokémon Worlds Celebration continues through August 14 in Yokohama.
The batch of episodes for "Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series" streams worldwide on Netflix on September 8.
This interview has been edited for clarity.