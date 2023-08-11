Longmire: Who Does Ally Walker Play In Seasons 4 & 5?
Ally Walker has appeared in a number of notable shows and movies throughout her career, like "Profiler," "While You Were Sleeping," "Kazaam," "Sons of Anarchy," and "Ghosted." But fans of the A&E/Netflix series "Longmire," based on the mystery novel series written by Craig Johnson, recognize her efforts from Seasons 4 and 5, where she added an interesting dynamic to the narrative as the titular sheriff's love interest.
When she arrived in Season 4, Walker's character was introduced as a psychiatrist who primarily treats veterans when a certain case is brought to her attention by Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor). The two begin to work together, and it doesn't take long for the sheriff to develop a close relationship with Dr. Donna Sue Monaghan. The persona would only appear in a total of eight episodes throughout her two-season tenure, and while her time on the popular Western crime drama may have been brief, the good doctor most certainly made her presence known. This was not only for the element of romance she brought with her connection with Longmire but also by arguably adding to the overall experience with an intriguing arc that entailed a multitude of impactful ordeals, including being suspected of illegal drug activity to taking a bullet in the sheriff's own house.
After watching Ally Walker's compelling run in "Longmire" as Dr. Monaghan, some fans might like to know how she felt about her time on the series and what she really thinks about the character she played.
Walker loved her Longmire experience as Dr. Donna Sue Monaghan
Joining a hit show deep into its run probably isn't the easiest thing to endure, even if a person is as well-versed in the realm of acting as Ally Walker. But that doesn't seem to be the case, as the actor looks back fondly on her time as a member of the cast of "Longmire" for a number of reasons.
Walker hasn't been shy about offering up high praise for the series, especially when it comes to the quality of the writing, the efforts of the talented people involved, and how much she enjoyed watching Robert Taylor. "He's got that real film quality, you know what I mean? He conveys things effortlessly without words. You really want to watch him," Walker said in an interview with Parade. "So I was kind of blown away by the quality of the work, and everybody's a seasoned pro on that show and the writing is really good, and I just really enjoyed it." And when it comes to the persona she portrayed, Walker is, in fact, a Dr. Monaghan fan. "They made the character funny, kind of quirky, and I love that because I'm not really your straight person," she said. "That's fun sometimes, but it's more fun to be different and to have an edge, and I felt like she did. It was really, really fun."
There seems to be no denying that when reflecting on her "Longmire" memories, Walker has a great deal of respect and admiration for the people involved, and it seems pretty evident by her accounts that she is grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the show's legacy to be enjoyed over and over again by fans.