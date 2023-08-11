Longmire: Who Does Ally Walker Play In Seasons 4 & 5?

Ally Walker has appeared in a number of notable shows and movies throughout her career, like "Profiler," "While You Were Sleeping," "Kazaam," "Sons of Anarchy," and "Ghosted." But fans of the A&E/Netflix series "Longmire," based on the mystery novel series written by Craig Johnson, recognize her efforts from Seasons 4 and 5, where she added an interesting dynamic to the narrative as the titular sheriff's love interest.

When she arrived in Season 4, Walker's character was introduced as a psychiatrist who primarily treats veterans when a certain case is brought to her attention by Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor). The two begin to work together, and it doesn't take long for the sheriff to develop a close relationship with Dr. Donna Sue Monaghan. The persona would only appear in a total of eight episodes throughout her two-season tenure, and while her time on the popular Western crime drama may have been brief, the good doctor most certainly made her presence known. This was not only for the element of romance she brought with her connection with Longmire but also by arguably adding to the overall experience with an intriguing arc that entailed a multitude of impactful ordeals, including being suspected of illegal drug activity to taking a bullet in the sheriff's own house.

After watching Ally Walker's compelling run in "Longmire" as Dr. Monaghan, some fans might like to know how she felt about her time on the series and what she really thinks about the character she played.