How Stephen King Inspired The Last Voyage Of The Demeter's Take On Horror

Contains spoilers for "The Last Voyage of the Demeter"

What happens when you're stuck on a ship in the middle of the ocean with a vampire on board? You're in for a very bad time if "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" is any indication.

The new horror film is adapted from a single chapter of Bram Stoker's "Dracula," where an entire crew is lost, as the titular monster, played expertly by Javier Botet, makes his way to London. Dracula has seen many adaptations over the years, but in the new movie, he's pure nightmare fuel. He's tall and pale, with wings that can encompass an entire person. It's vastly different from Bela Lugosi's version, often considered one of the best versions of Dracula, but the filmmakers drew from a worthwhile source to design this interpretation of the bloodsucker.

Looper attended a Q&A featuring director André Øvredal and producers Bradley J. Fischer and Mike Medavoy, where they spoke at length about bringing this particular story to the big screen. Fischer discussed how they came to arrive at the monstrosity seen in the movie, "We thought it was a cool opportunity to see a version of [Dracula] that was inspired, I think, stylistically by ... the [F.W.] Murnau, Max Schreck [of 'Nosferatu'] version, that was a reference for us. I think 'Salem's Lot' was a bit of a reference as well." Stephen King's 1975 book, about a small town being overrun by vampires, has received several adaptations, and the crew should be delighted to hear that they have the official seal of approval from King himself.