Star Wars: Did Darth Vader Always Know He Had Kids?

He might've been a feared and powerful Sith Lord, but the biggest struggle of Darth Vader (aka Anakin Skywalker) was trying to keep tabs on his own kids. Only in "The Empire Strikes Back" was it revealed that Vader had been clued in on who the plucky youngster who destroyed the Death Star really was, leading to the iconic sequence that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) deemed "not true" and "impossible." From there, it was a son's mission to bring his father back from the dark side before death, redeeming Anakin and saving the galaxy for a short while.

But how long did Vader know he was a father, and more importantly, did he know he was for two children kept in hiding for so long? Well, as it turns out, through lore beyond the original trilogy, a valiant effort was made to keep the Skywalker twins out of harm's way. These tactics went beyond just splitting them up to live their lives in secret, leading Vader, in his all-knowing power, to get only part of the story. Incredibly, it wasn't a smart Jedi Knight that played the most crucial role in keeping this all hush-hush, and it wasn't a pair of surrogate parents that kept Vader at bay for so long. It was the skill and will of one brave rebel who took the truth to his grave.