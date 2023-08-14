Who Plays Sadie In Verizon's Commercials & Where You May Have Seen Her Before

Cristina Spruell's list of credits isn't particularly massive, but what's there is fairly diverse. One of the actor's earliest credits came in 2016, when she starred as part of the cast for the supernatural comedy "Ghostmates," an original movie for YouTube Premium — then known as YouTube Red — produced by the popular sketch group Smosh. She appears in the movie as Sam, the love interest of Anthony Padilla's lead character Charlie.

In 2018, just two years after "Ghostmates," Spruell would make her big network television debut in an episode of the ABC sitcom "Speechless." That same year, she would obtain what is arguably her most high-profile credit to date, appearing as a cheerleader on the hit HBO mystery-drama miniseries "Sharp Objects."

Outside of her newfound role as one of the commercial faces of Verizon, Spruell is still appearing in new productions to this day. In 2022, she starred as one of the lead characters of the horror-thriller flick "In the Forest," while 2023 has seen her appear opposite Callan McAuliffe in the romantic period drama "About him & her." Between new releases like these and her role as Sadie, it appears that Spruell's notability is on the rise.