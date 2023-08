Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

The Ending Of Hidden Strike Explained

Released in July 2023, the Netflix original action-comedy "Hidden Strike" was actually filmed way back in 2018 but sat on a shelf for years. It's a wonder why it took so long to release, though, because it stars two of Hollywood's most beloved action stars: John Cena ("The Suicide Squad") and the legendary Jackie Chan ("Rumble in the Bronx"). A no-holds-barred action extravaganza, "Hidden Strike" is an East-meets-West buddy comedy that pits two rival mercenaries against each other in the Iraqi desert before they're forced to reluctantly work together when a bigger threat emerges.

From start to finish, "Hidden Strike" is a nonstop torrent of guns-blazing shootouts and relentless fight scenes, all wrapped up in a series of chases involving cars, trucks, dune buggies, and even a caravan of heavily armed buses. A mix of "Mad Max," "John Wick," and "Fast and the Furious," the film may have taken a while to get to the screen, but now that it has, it's been gaining fans faster than a Jackie Chan flying kick.

But "Hidden Strike" isn't as straightforward of an action movie as one might expect, with a series of complicated plot twists and stunning reveals that need to be unraveled. If you didn't catch everything the first time, through — too distracted by all that impressive action — don't worry, because we've done the work and are here to explain the ending of "Hidden Strike."