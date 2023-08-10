The Ending Of Hidden Strike Explained

Released in July 2023, the Netflix original action-comedy "Hidden Strike" was actually filmed way back in 2018 but sat on a shelf for years. It's a wonder why it took so long to release, though, because it stars two of Hollywood's most beloved action stars: John Cena ("The Suicide Squad") and the legendary Jackie Chan ("Rumble in the Bronx"). A no-holds-barred action extravaganza, "Hidden Strike" is an East-meets-West buddy comedy that pits two rival mercenaries against each other in the Iraqi desert before they're forced to reluctantly work together when a bigger threat emerges.

From start to finish, "Hidden Strike" is a nonstop torrent of guns-blazing shootouts and relentless fight scenes, all wrapped up in a series of chases involving cars, trucks, dune buggies, and even a caravan of heavily armed buses. A mix of "Mad Max," "John Wick," and "Fast and the Furious," the film may have taken a while to get to the screen, but now that it has, it's been gaining fans faster than a Jackie Chan flying kick.

But "Hidden Strike" isn't as straightforward of an action movie as one might expect, with a series of complicated plot twists and stunning reveals that need to be unraveled. If you didn't catch everything the first time, through — too distracted by all that impressive action — don't worry, because we've done the work and are here to explain the ending of "Hidden Strike."