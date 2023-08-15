The Boys: The Batman Easter Egg You Likely Missed

It's vital for the first episode of a new TV show to grab viewers' attention. "The Boys" accomplished that in spades.

One of the first scenes shows Hughie (Jack Quaid) walking down the street with his girlfriend, Robin Ward (Jess Salgueiro). As they share a cute moment, Robin's obliterated by A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) running at super speed, turning her into a puddle of gore. It's the inciting incident of the series, as it draws Hughie into the world of Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and the boys. But seeing how "The Boys" is a satire of pop culture's obsession with superheroes, it's only natural for a Batman Easter egg to be present at that moment some viewers may have missed.

Hughie's girlfriend's name is "Robin," which naturally has a strong connotation with the Caped Crusader. Robin is the mantle of Batman's sidekick, but there's more. In the comics, Robin's last name is "Mawhinney," but it's changed to "Ward" for the Amazon Prime series. Robin is often referred to as Batman's ward throughout the franchise. It could also be a reference to Burt Ward, who played Robin in the 1966 "Batman" TV series. It feels like a cheeky nod to comic book lore within one of the grisliest moments of "The Boys."