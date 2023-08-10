Star Wars: Han Solo Was Not Anakin Skywalker's First Carbonite-Freezing Victim

One of the most pivotal scenes in "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back" is Han Solo's (Harrison Ford) encasement in carbonite. After sharing a kiss with his love, Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), he's lowered into the carbon-freezing chamber and emerges trapped within a grey slab. He's then taken by Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch) and eventually transported to the palace of crime lord Jabba the Hutt. Darth Vader (David Prowse) oversees all of this, having a rather deep firsthand knowledge of the carbon-freezing process and how it can be done on living beings.

On "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," back when he was still known as Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), he uses carbon-freezing in a pretty inventive way. In the episode "The Citadel" from Season 3, he and his allies, such as Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor), and Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker) use it to enter the near-impenetrable titular prison undetected. Bearing in mind how understandably hesitant his friends are to try being frozen in carbonite, those who go along with Anakin's first time putting people through carbon-freezing can easily be regarded as his first "victims."

Within a brief span, Anakin and his allies exit their carbonite blocks to resume their mission, but for Solo, there was some uncertainty surrounding the matter of him doing the same.