Harry Potter's LEGO Legacy Lives With A Mysterious Game Tease And A Huge New Set

"Harry Potter," as a franchise, has been in a bit of a lull recently after the "Fantastic Beasts" trilogy failed to recapture the magic of the original series. While Warner Bros. mulls over what's next for the Wizarding World on-screen, "Harry Potter" is alive and well in LEGO form, with a new video game potentially on the way and a new set due to arrive in a few weeks.

In a since-deleted post, Warner Bros. South Africa's Instagram account may have accidentally teased a new installment of "LEGO Harry Potter" with an image of the titular wizard in LEGO minifigure form accompanied by the date of "8.25.23." It also included the logo for TT Games, the developers of the LEGO video games, who recently released "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga," a complete collection of every "Star Wars" movie. If a new "LEGO Harry Potter" is on the horizon, it could follow suit, including LEGO versions of every film in one conveniently-packaged video game.

Previously, TT Games released "LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4" and a sequel, "Years 5-7," covering all of Harry's story across two games. Critics looked favorably on both installments, with "Years 1-4" earning a 79 on Metacritic and "Years 5-7" scoring an 80. Nothing's confirmed yet, but given that it's been over a decade since the sequel's release, it could be prime time for a video game resurgence of "LEGO Harry Potter."