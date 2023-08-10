Harry Potter's LEGO Legacy Lives With A Mysterious Game Tease And A Huge New Set
"Harry Potter," as a franchise, has been in a bit of a lull recently after the "Fantastic Beasts" trilogy failed to recapture the magic of the original series. While Warner Bros. mulls over what's next for the Wizarding World on-screen, "Harry Potter" is alive and well in LEGO form, with a new video game potentially on the way and a new set due to arrive in a few weeks.
In a since-deleted post, Warner Bros. South Africa's Instagram account may have accidentally teased a new installment of "LEGO Harry Potter" with an image of the titular wizard in LEGO minifigure form accompanied by the date of "8.25.23." It also included the logo for TT Games, the developers of the LEGO video games, who recently released "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga," a complete collection of every "Star Wars" movie. If a new "LEGO Harry Potter" is on the horizon, it could follow suit, including LEGO versions of every film in one conveniently-packaged video game.
Previously, TT Games released "LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4" and a sequel, "Years 5-7," covering all of Harry's story across two games. Critics looked favorably on both installments, with "Years 1-4" earning a 79 on Metacritic and "Years 5-7" scoring an 80. Nothing's confirmed yet, but given that it's been over a decade since the sequel's release, it could be prime time for a video game resurgence of "LEGO Harry Potter."
LEGO's new Harry Potter set is stunning
While Warner Bros. South Africa may have unintentionally teased a new "Harry Potter" video game, LEGO was busy officially announcing a brand new "Harry Potter" set, and it looks incredible. However, your wallet will take a hit.
As if visiting the real thing at Universal Studios wasn't enough, LEGO is giving "Harry Potter" fans the option to bring home their own Gringotts with the Gringotts Wizarding Bank — Collector's Edition. The set showcases both the upper and lower floors of the fantasy bank, allowing fans to recreate two iconic moments from the "Harry Potter" series: Harry's first visit to Gringotts with Hagrid in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," and Harry, Hermione, and Ron's break-in into Bellatrix Lestrange's vault in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows." It even comes with a posable dragon on the roof, making it a must-have for "LEGO Harry Potter" fans.
The Gringotts set comes in at 4,803 pieces and 13 minifigures, including two of Harry — one older and one younger — and a Hermione minifigure that transforms into Bellatrix, mimicking the Polyjuice potion's effects. Fully built, the LEGO set measures over 14.5 inches tall and 12.5 inches wide, making it a massive set that will take the runtime of a few "Harry Potter" movies to complete. The set, which is set for release on September 4, 2023, retails for $429.99, meaning you may have to clear out a few Gringotts vaults to afford it unless you're a legendary wizard whose parents left them a fortune.