Harry Potter: Who Is Draco Malfoy's Wife Astoria & Why Is She So Important?

There are, to put it lightly, a ton of characters in "Harry Potter." Some might argue there are far too many, and beyond that, they've got a whole mess of fanciful, difficult-to-remember names, like "Blaise Zabini" and "Berthilda Bagshot" and "Rupert Slumberbutts." (One of those is made up.) The point is, there are probably a few characters that aren't on your radar like Harry Potter himself, or Albus Dumbledore, or Hagrid, or any other fan favorites... and one of them is probably Astoria Greengrass.

Mentioned briefly in both the books and the films, Astoria Greengrass is incredibly important for one reason: her husband. No, really; she marries Draco Malfoy, one of the series' main antagonists (albeit one of the least effective antagonists, when you really think about it), and the two of them have a child, Scorpius Malfoy. Astoria ultimately dies of a magical disease known as a "blood curse," but in the aftermath of the original "Harry Potter" series and throughout the narrative of its stage play, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," her legacy as it pertains to both Draco and Scorpius is extremely vital. Here's everything you need to know about Astoria Greengrass, why she matters, and how the character's actor was involved in a real-life on-set romance.