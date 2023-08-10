Painkiller Review: A Flashy Crash Course On The Opioid Epidemic

And, of course, there are the Sacklers the series depicts as villains from the get-go, keeping most of them one-note characters. They're the Big Bad Men we're supposed to loathe, and while we do, "Painkiller" purposely keeps them vague and only touches base in showing the role they played in causing the epidemic. It's an approach that works more or less in this particular retelling of the story but misses the chance of breaking them down as very real and evil human beings. They're savvy, cold-hearted businessmen (the children of capitalism) driven only by greed and an inclination for making a fortune by preying on the weak and vulnerable.

While the writers make attempts to display their sociopathic behavior — mainly showing Richard's relentless need to achieve success by any means necessary and his imaginary conversations with his dead uncle, who was obsessed with leaving a reputable legacy — it only scratches the surface of their pure wickedness. See, the Sacklers weren't just villains, they were human monsters of the worst kind, and that can never be overstated when it comes to the case of Purdue Pharma.

However, despite its shortcomings, "Painkiller" succeeds in summing up the opioid crisis by focusing on its most significant developments, turning points, and the people responsible for them. Due to the competence of veteran filmmaker Peter Berg (who directed every episode), the plot flows smoothly and dynamically while allowing most characters to fulfill their arcs and arrive at a natural endpoint rooted in the consequences of their actions and decisions.

And even if the series doesn't always dig as deep as it should, it manages to justify its existence and prove that tragic and substantial stories like this can't be told often and loud enough. Because remembering the victims and holding the people who are responsible for their deaths accountable will never lose its significance — and the same goes for inspiring to seek justice against even the wealthiest and most powerful.

"Painkiller" premieres on Netflix on August 10.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the series being reviewed here wouldn't exist.