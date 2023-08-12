Storage Wars Season 15: How To Watch The Newest Episodes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Season 15 of A&E's abandoned storage unit bidding reality series "Storage Wars" premiered on June 6 and is on track to become one of the show's longer seasons, passing the 20 episode mark in August. Those interested in catching up on this latest batch of episodes must do so with a subscription to a traditional TV service — which, nowadays, is something that's available through multiple platforms of varying costs.

New episodes of "Storage Wars" premiere to A&E in blocks on Tuesday evenings typically starting at 9 p.m. EST. At the season's start the network aired two new episodes a night before beginning airing a total of four new episodes each evening once the season passed 17 episodes in length. So, those hoping to either catch or tape new episodes should check A&E's online schedule to see which episodes are new or when reruns of the most recent season might otherwise air.

Viewers can access A&E either through a typically more expensive, traditional cable provider or cheaper but more limited internet-based TV streaming services like Sling or Philo. A login to either kind of platform likewise provides access to an archive of "Storage Wars" in its entirety, including all of Season 15, on the official A&E website.