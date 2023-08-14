The Mandalorian: Why Grogu's Face Was Almost Radically Different

A delightful surprise had "Star Wars" fans buzzing at the end of the premiere episode of the smash series "The Mandalorian" in November 2019 when it was revealed that the prize bounty Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) was pursuing was a tiny green creature with a familiar-looking set of ears. Initially dubbed "Baby Yoda" by fans because of his youthful resemblance to the famed Jedi master, "The Child," as he was first referred to in the series, was properly identified by Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in Season 2 as "Grogu."

It's hard to imagine Grogu looking different, especially given the plethora of merchandise that has been released featuring the innocent visage of the instant pop culture icon. However, the visual effects team behind "The Mandalorian" told Metacritic that they first considered making Grogu a CGI creation for closeup shots of the creature. Even more fascinating, the effects wizards recalled that series creator Jon Favreau was considered to provide Grogu's facial expressions via motion capture, which could have radically affected his ultimate appearance.

Those ideas fell by the wayside, of course, with the creation of the sophisticated puppet loaded with all sorts of wires, rods, and gears to make Grogu appear as lifelike as possible. The rationale, Legacy Effects supervisor John Rosengrant explained, was to have a physical character that "The Mandalorian" actors could interact with. Recalling his mindset for Metacritic, Rosengrant said, "If we could have that little child be there and be real and have actors really looking at it, just maybe we can make this thing work."