Harry Potter: What Is Ron's Patronus & Why It Is Important
According to a 2018 poll by Bloomsbury Children's Books, "Expecto Patronum" is the most popular spell among Potterheads, and understandably so. Of all the perks that can be compiled from the wizarding world, conjuring a spiritual guardian that appears in the shape of an animal specific to its caster is certainly one of the coolest things to come out of "Harry Potter." The most iconic, of course, is the stag that Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) casts in "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," easily one of the best movies and books of the "Harry Potter" saga.
The stag that appears in Harry's defense is the same as the Patronus of his father, James, before him. An animal associated with nobility and leadership, it fits Harry perfectly in his ongoing battle against Voldemort. For his good pal Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), however, it's an animal slightly smaller in stature but just as tough that holds the line between the youngest Weasley boy and anything trying to have a crack at him. While it's never confirmed in any of the books, J.K. Rowling herself revealed in a 2005 interview that Ron's Patronus is a Jack Russell terrier, which is a perfect representation of everything Ron stands for when any dark threat comes his way.
Ron's Jack Russell Patronus is a perfect match
In the films, Ron's Patronus makes its official debut in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" after a number of attempts during one of Harry's training sessions with Dumbledore's Army. While the Jack Russell terrier might not be the largest species of dog you'd want on your side, its very nature lines up perfectly with Ron's, becoming a perfect ally to call into action. While very intelligent and always up for making themselves heard, Jack Russell terriers can be very stubborn dogs that will stand their ground against anything bigger than them.
Plenty of those traits present themselves in Ron throughout the series, not only holding his own against monumental odds but also sticking by those he cares about when things are at their worst, only reaching his breaking point in one of the "Harry Potter" franchise's most heartbreaking moments. All dogs are loyal to those they care for, just like Ron is, but the Jack Russell terrier breed, in particular, is a perfect Patronus pairing. If anything, Ron's terrier is the perfect display of that age-old saying: It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog.