Harry Potter: What Is Ron's Patronus & Why It Is Important

According to a 2018 poll by Bloomsbury Children's Books, "Expecto Patronum" is the most popular spell among Potterheads, and understandably so. Of all the perks that can be compiled from the wizarding world, conjuring a spiritual guardian that appears in the shape of an animal specific to its caster is certainly one of the coolest things to come out of "Harry Potter." The most iconic, of course, is the stag that Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) casts in "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," easily one of the best movies and books of the "Harry Potter" saga.

The stag that appears in Harry's defense is the same as the Patronus of his father, James, before him. An animal associated with nobility and leadership, it fits Harry perfectly in his ongoing battle against Voldemort. For his good pal Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), however, it's an animal slightly smaller in stature but just as tough that holds the line between the youngest Weasley boy and anything trying to have a crack at him. While it's never confirmed in any of the books, J.K. Rowling herself revealed in a 2005 interview that Ron's Patronus is a Jack Russell terrier, which is a perfect representation of everything Ron stands for when any dark threat comes his way.