Why Ryan Reynolds Banned His Kids From Visiting The Deadpool 2 Set
Ryan Reynolds' outings as Deadpool have catapulted him to global superstardom. However, the actor doesn't want his daughters to see him as the "Merc with a Mouth." In fact, Reynolds even banned his children from visiting the set of "Deadpool 2" as he feared them seeing him in the guise of his spandex-clad, foul-mouthed anti-hero might have been too disturbing for their young eyes to behold.
In a 2018 interview with ABC News' "Lights, Camera, Summer," Reynolds revealed that playing Deadpool allows him to loosen up and act in ways he'd never consider doing in front of his family. "It's sort of like a second skin ... Of course, it can be uncomfortable. But I feel sort of free in it like I can kind of say and do anything with impunity," he revealed.
Furthermore, he didn't want his kids showing up to the set and seeing their dad in the makeup that gives his character those facial scars. He wanted to leave for work looking like their regular father and return the same way. As such, it's highly unlikely that his children will ever get to see a "Deadpool" movie as long as he has a say in the matter.
Ryan Reynolds won't let his kids watch the Deadpool movies
Ryan Reynolds doesn't want his offspring to see him in his Deadpool costume when the cameras aren't rolling. So you can imagine how reluctant he is to let them see him in action as the wise-cracking vigilante.
While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor said that he appreciates being able to play the character. However, that doesn't mean his family gets to enjoy the fruits of his labor. "I love my job. I'm very lucky to get to do what I do... It's a movie that my wife wants to see, and my kids want to see, and I don't take that for granted for a second. 'Cause they will never see Deadpool."
During the same interview, Reynolds revealed that his kids have visited the set of the "Deadpool" movies in the past, but not when he's wearing the scar makeup. On top of that, he's worried that his children will see him looking scarred and have to visit a therapist later on in their lives. "Just keep them away from the set when I'm in the scar makeup," he added. The good news, though, is that there are plenty of Ryan Reynolds movies that the whole family can enjoy.