Why Ryan Reynolds Banned His Kids From Visiting The Deadpool 2 Set

Ryan Reynolds' outings as Deadpool have catapulted him to global superstardom. However, the actor doesn't want his daughters to see him as the "Merc with a Mouth." In fact, Reynolds even banned his children from visiting the set of "Deadpool 2" as he feared them seeing him in the guise of his spandex-clad, foul-mouthed anti-hero might have been too disturbing for their young eyes to behold.

In a 2018 interview with ABC News' "Lights, Camera, Summer," Reynolds revealed that playing Deadpool allows him to loosen up and act in ways he'd never consider doing in front of his family. "It's sort of like a second skin ... Of course, it can be uncomfortable. But I feel sort of free in it like I can kind of say and do anything with impunity," he revealed.

Furthermore, he didn't want his kids showing up to the set and seeing their dad in the makeup that gives his character those facial scars. He wanted to leave for work looking like their regular father and return the same way. As such, it's highly unlikely that his children will ever get to see a "Deadpool" movie as long as he has a say in the matter.