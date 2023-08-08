Ahsoka Details Tease An Old Star Wars Villain (But It's Not Who Most Fans Think)

In "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," Embo is one of the most fearsome bounty hunters in the galaxy, right there alongside Cad Bane (Corey Burton), who made the leap to live-action in "The Book of Boba Fett." "Ahsoka" takes place well after the Clone Wars, but it's difficult to ascertain how long some of these aliens can live. Additionally, based on various forms of "Star Wars" media, it appears Embo seemingly retired after the Battle of Jakku and received a full pardon from the New Republic. But you can't keep a good character down for long.

Embo making a surprise appearance in "Ahsoka" would make sense, given Dave Filoni's love of the character. For starters, Filoni provides the bounty hunter's voice, and Embo was originally supposed to die in his first appearance. But the team liked him so much that they decided to keep him around. With Embo being present throughout "The Clone Wars," his return would be welcome by fans wanting to see more connections to previous "Star Wars" projects.

And Embo has a deeper connection to someone we know for sure will be in "Ahsoka." Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) is a graffiti artist who did a painting of Embo in "Star Wars Rebels," so he obviously made an impact on her. It may be a stretch, but it could be possible Embo came out of retirement and returned to doing the work of the Sith, even though he was never Force-sensitive. Or perhaps it's an entirely new character connected to Embo somehow and took on the mantle of his beloved Anooba. Then again, the name "Marrok" could be the equivalent of "Michael" in this galaxy, with many people using it. One thing's for sure — no one should put it past Dave Filoni to include plenty of "Clone Wars" and "Rebels" references in "Ahsoka," which premieres on Disney+ on August 23.