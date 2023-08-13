A Freddy Krueger Theory May Explain (And Even Redeem) Jason X's Absurdity

At a certain point, the "Friday the 13th" franchise really went off the rails. The series started as fairly prototypical slasher flicks, introducing audiences to Jason Voorhees, a seemingly unkillable monster who tears apart campers at Camp Crystal Lake. But there are only so many plots you can do with that premise, so at a certain point, Jason visits Manhattan and then has his heart consumed by a coroner in "Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday," who's then possessed by Jason's soul.

However, one of the most fantastical (and some would argue one of the worst) "Friday the 13th" excursions is "Jason X," where Jason is cryogenically frozen and resurrected hundreds of years in the future and revived aboard a spaceship. It's goofy and nonsensical, with many fans viewing it as a low point in the series, but a fan theory may make "Jason X" more interesting. Brother Ghoulish on TikTok discusses the theory, which points out how at the end of "Jason Goes to Hell," his mask is dragged to the underworld by Freddy Krueger. The two would eventually duke it out in 2003's "Freddy vs. Jason," which came out two years after "Jason X."

But a lot could've happened between those films. The theory posits that "Jason X" is a dream sequence Freddy Kreuger subjects Jason to in order to see how he fares during a battle in an unfamiliar environment. Essentially, Freddy knew he would fight Jason and wanted to see what he was up against before that happened.