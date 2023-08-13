Henry Cavill: Wolverine — The Most Uncanny X-Men Casting Rumor Explained

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are no strangers when it comes to outlandish casting rumors that raise our hopes for an unattainable idea or baffle us about how they got started in the first place. You could throw a dart at a board with pictures of Hollywood's buzziest actors and accidentally strike someone reportedly "in talks," spawning from largely unsubstantiated claims which evolve into catchy headlines, admittedly rad fan art, and — in the case of John Krasinski — an actual on-screen appearance in the MCU.

That last part seems especially unlikely for Henry Cavill, a fan-favorite superhero icon who has found himself rumored to play multiple popular Marvel Comics characters. One rumor that seemed to stick (at least for a time) was that the "Man of Steel" star would portray Wolverine, arguably the most recognizable character from the "X-Men" series. Due to journalistic integrity, we can't know for certain how the rumor started, as doing so would presumably reveal a source. Multiple publications claim "a source" relayed the news, though well-connected legacy publications like Variety or The Hollywood Reporter never confirmed it.

Of course, that role is set to be reprised by Hugh Jackman in the upcoming "Deadpool 3," but that doesn't explain how this noise got started in the first place. While some feel there are deceptive forces at play (and in certain circumstances, there allegedly are), the situation is often more complicated, relating to how entertainment journalists acquire their scoops by interacting with Hollywood insiders.