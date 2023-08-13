Friends: How Emily's Actor Feels About Her Time On The Show

Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) are perhaps the most famous will-they-won't-they couple on television, with their "Friends" arc pinballing from breaks to botched weddings to babies over the course of ten seasons. Season 4 was their most dramatic roller coaster ride yet. The season opened with the pair briefly reuniting in "The One with the Jellyfish" and closed with Ross accidentally saying Rachel's name at the altar as he married Emily (Helen Baxendale) in London.

Emily ultimately serves as a speed bump in Ross and Rachel's lengthy romance — not to mention another notch in Ross' divorce history — and her 14 episodes on "Friends" remain one of Baxendale's best-known roles, even though that chunk of Seasons 4 and 5 tends to be one that fans skip on a "Friends" rewatch.

For Baxendale, who was 27 years old when she was cast on the sitcom, "Friends" was a memorable albeit surreal experience. "I am very proud and delighted to have been in such an amazingly successful and international show," the actress told the Mirror in 2012. "It's always a talking point and it was a very clever set up – even now young people especially seem to love it. But it doesn't feel like part of my life at all now. I look upon it as a strange surreal little blip in my life almost like a dream."

Baxendale's time on "Friends" was also a critical learning experience for how the actress would come to understand and approach fame.