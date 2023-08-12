The Hunger Games: The Flash's Grant Gustin Almost Played This Fan-Favorite Hero

Before he was the Fastest Man Alive, Grant Gustin was an actor hungry for the role that would take him from a memorably reprehensible "Glee" antagonist to a household name. While that role would eventually be Barry Allen in the CW "Arrow" spin-off "The Flash" (which only just wrapped up its staggering nine-season run in May of 2023), it appears he first hoped he'd ride the wave to stardom in the 2013 "Hunger Games" sequel, "Catching Fire."

According to a 2012 article written by Vulture, Gustin was at one point in consideration for the role of the seaworthy District 4 victor Finnick Odair. Of course, it would ultimately go to British actor Sam Claflin ("Daisy Jones and the Six"), who had then just burst through the blockbuster barrier with "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" and the Kristen Stewart- and Chris Hemsworth-led "Snow White and the Huntsman."

Before Claflin was announced, Vulture reported that Gustin had been specifically interested in the role of Finnick prior to nabbing an audition. He confirmed his being seen for the role to The Insider, speculating, "I don't think [the producers] know what they're looking for just yet." That certainly appears to be true, as they considered several other Hollywood stars very different from Gustin, Claflin, and one another.