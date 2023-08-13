The Ending Of Frailty Explained

"Frailty" is a dark thriller that verges into horror territory from 2001. The story packs in plenty of twists and gets great mileage out of the terrors of religion, as all of the numerous acts of violence within the film are carried out in the name of God. Whether or not the murders are a result of a man's sanity slipping or a genuine divine directive is the question at the heart of the movie.

The film also serves as the directorial debut of the late Bill Paxton, who also starred as the unnamed father who believes an angel has given him a deadly mission from God. Paxton had previously co-directed an episode of "Saturday Night Live" and the music video for the song "Fish Heads" by Barnes & Barnes, which he also starred in at the very start of his career, but "Frailty" was his first solo, feature-length outing as a director. While it failed to become a box office hit, "Frailty" grew into something of a cult classic.

Although in a 2010 interview with Big Fan Boy, Paxton said, "I'm collaborating with ['Frailty' screenwriter Brent Hanley] again. He's adapting a Joe Lansdale book called 'The Bottoms'," that project never came to fruition, and neither managed to rekindle the lightning-in-a-bottle of "Frailty" again. But that doesn't take away from the fascinating conclusion of the thriller — here's everything you need to know about how it ends.