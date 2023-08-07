Star Wars: Who Was The First Sith & How Were They Redeemed?

The Jedi and the Sith are such a core dichotomy in "Star Wars" that it's easy to forget they didn't always exist. By the events of the Skywalker Saga, both orders of Force users have been galactic staples for ages, but if you go back far enough in the "Star Wars" timeline, you'll eventually find a point where neither group's around.

In the "Star Wars" Legends timeline, aka the old Expanded Universe, the first proper Dark Lord of the Sith was Ajunta Pall. Once a Jedi Master, Pall ran afoul of his brethren when he began dabbling in dark corners of the Force. This tension led to a split, with Pall taking a number of followers and forming a faction of Dark Jedi. The ensuing conflict is known in the Legends timeline as the Hundred-Year Darkness — a title that still exists in the modern canon, albeit with a few changes.

Eventually, Ajunta Pall and his followers made their way to Korriban, the ancient homeworld of the true Sith race. There they leveraged their advanced technology and immense powers to subdue and control the local population, adding the Sith's own Force knowledge to theirs. Out of this conquest, Pall became the first "Jen'ari," or "Dark Lord" of the Sith. But of course, since the Sith themselves had existed on Korriban for so long, the actual story of the "first" Sith isn't all that simple.