The Witcher S3: The Touching Moment Between Ciri & Yennefer That Was Improvised

Season 3 may be the end of an era for some fans of Netflix's "The Witcher," but in many regards, it finally delivers on promises set up in Season 1. Despite the aftermath of Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) nearly choosing to sacrifice Ciri (Freya Allan) to Voleth Meir, the season opens on a high note. Yennefer is slowly working her way back into Geralt's (Henry Cavill) heart, starting with schooling Ciri in the ways of magic. One day, however, in a charming departure from the high stakes of the series, the two take to the frozen lake in a botched attempt at ice-skating.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich shared in the making-of special "Making The Witcher: Season 3" that the addition of the scene was a purposeful inclusion for the benefit of those fans who have long pointed out the biggest differences between Netflix's "The Witcher" and the book series. However, the scene in question did not exactly go as planned. Instead of demonstrating their characters to be majestic ice-skaters, Allan and Chalotra's interpretation ended up being clumsy, with the two actors falling on top of each other during filming.