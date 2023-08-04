Breaking Bad & Better Call Saul Stars & Crew React To Mark Margolis' Death
Mark Margolis was a character actor of the highest degree, bringing gravitas to any role he was in, no matter how small. That talent gave him legions of fans, and numerous people mourned the actor when news of his death broke. He died on August 3 at the age of 83, leaving behind a monumental body of work with over 150 credits to his name. From "Scarface" to the works of Darren Aronofsky, appearing in six of the director's films, Margolis touched the lives of many. But arguably, his most recognizable role came in the form of Hector Salamanca from "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul."
Hector was incapacitated throughout "Breaking Bad," only able to communicate with facial expressions and his iconic bell. He even received an Emmy nomination for his work in Season 4's finale, "Face Off." Margolis reprised the character for the prequel series, "Better Call Saul," where audiences could see what Hector was up to before using a wheelchair. For playing one of the most memorable characters in modern TV history, it should come as no surprise that many actors and crew members Margolia worked with on both series have posted tributes to the actor in the wake of his death.
Dean Norris, who played Hank Schrader on "Breaking Bad," was one of the first to express his condolences on Twitter, "So sad to hear Mark Margolis has died. A phenomenal actor. A funny guy. RIP. My thoughts are with his family." "Breaking Bad" writer Peter Gould also expressed his sadness, "Absolutely devastated to hear that we've lost Mark Margolis. Mark was brilliant, funny, a raconteur with a million stories. I miss him already."
Bob Odenkirk reminisced on how Mark Margolis made him laugh
Both "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" had their lighter moments, but they could be dour dramas when they wanted. It's only natural for the cast and crew to find moments of levity when the cameras aren't rolling, and Bob Odenkirk, who played unscrupulous lawyer Saul Goodman on both series, remembered just how funny Mark Margolis could be. And given Odenkirk's comedy background, that's really saying something: "A powerful screen presence! Mark made me laugh in the van on the way to set with his jokes and comments and I only hope I have half his energy and focus when 'Action' was shouted. Thank you, Mark, and condolences to your family."
Of course, Margolis' contributions to the world of "Breaking Bad" are all thanks to casting director Sharon Bialy. In an interview with Gold Derby, she talked about how the actor was her favorite scoop for "Breaking Bad," and she detailed asking him to send in a tape, even though Hector Salamanca didn't have any lines. She also took to Twitter to look back fondly on his career, "RIP to a true professional and gem of a man. He was superb in @BetterCallSaul @BreakingBad and in everything I cast him in. He was a sweetheart..and a great actor. I will miss him."
Everyone agrees it was a privilege to work with Mark Margolis
Mark Margolis proved how an actor could do a lot with a little. Hector Salamanca was an obvious force to be reckoned with in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," which isn't an easy feat when he couldn't talk for most of it. He even helped inspire the next generation of actors, as Luis Moncado, who played one of the nefarious twins Marco Salamanca, posted, "He was a class act, old school guy, No BS attitude, & very funny. We spent alot of time with him. He would tells us stories about his Ealy days in NY. Great times. I'll always remember our conversations my friend." Moncado even included a slideshow of behind-the-scenes photos of him with Margolis and his brother, Daniel Moncado.
Max Arciniega also chimed in with his thoughts. He played Krazy-8 on both series and expressed his appreciation for getting to work with Margolis, "It was an honor to have shared the screen with this powerhouse, and an honor to listen to the stories he shared about his family and his career. Rest easy, Don Hector." Margolis was a consummate professional, delivering an Emmy-nominated performance with nothing but a look of determination and ringing a bell. Over a career that spanned decades, he worked with many artists and touched the lives of countless fans.
Just like Hector Salamanca, Mark Margolis knew how to give an explosive performance.