Breaking Bad & Better Call Saul Stars & Crew React To Mark Margolis' Death

Mark Margolis was a character actor of the highest degree, bringing gravitas to any role he was in, no matter how small. That talent gave him legions of fans, and numerous people mourned the actor when news of his death broke. He died on August 3 at the age of 83, leaving behind a monumental body of work with over 150 credits to his name. From "Scarface" to the works of Darren Aronofsky, appearing in six of the director's films, Margolis touched the lives of many. But arguably, his most recognizable role came in the form of Hector Salamanca from "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul."

Hector was incapacitated throughout "Breaking Bad," only able to communicate with facial expressions and his iconic bell. He even received an Emmy nomination for his work in Season 4's finale, "Face Off." Margolis reprised the character for the prequel series, "Better Call Saul," where audiences could see what Hector was up to before using a wheelchair. For playing one of the most memorable characters in modern TV history, it should come as no surprise that many actors and crew members Margolia worked with on both series have posted tributes to the actor in the wake of his death.

Dean Norris, who played Hank Schrader on "Breaking Bad," was one of the first to express his condolences on Twitter, "So sad to hear Mark Margolis has died. A phenomenal actor. A funny guy. RIP. My thoughts are with his family." "Breaking Bad" writer Peter Gould also expressed his sadness, "Absolutely devastated to hear that we've lost Mark Margolis. Mark was brilliant, funny, a raconteur with a million stories. I miss him already."