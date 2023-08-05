Every Game In Alice In Borderland Ranked By Recklessness

Contains spoilers for "Alice in Borderland" Seasons 1 and 2

Ever since the 2000 movie "Battle Royale" and its far more successful American twin, "The Hunger Games," hit cinemas, audiences have been captivated by stories of unwitting people pitted against each other in life or death scenarios. Joining those is "Alice in Borderland," released on Netflix in 2020 and adapted from the pages of a manga of the same name, released a decade earlier.

Set in a world where the city of Tokyo has been almost entirely depopulated, the mystery surrounding the whereabouts of its citizens isn't even the most pressing question. Instead, the few people still in the city, which is now dubbed the "Borderlands," are forced to take part in a series of deadly games at the whim of a shadowy organization. The only thing that's certain is that failure to partake in and win the games will result in certain death, forcing protagonist Ryohei Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and hundreds of other players to press on.

Though the onscreen adaptation of the series has some noteworthy differences from its source material, most importantly in a number of the games themselves, it still captures the manga's thrills and perils perfectly. With that in mind, we've set out to rank almost every significant game — minus a few less memorable ones — from Seasons 1 and 2 of "Alice in Borderland" by their level of danger and recklessness.