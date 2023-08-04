The Worst Jaws Bollywood Remake You've Never Heard Of & Where To Watch It

It's no secret that Bollywood has a creative borrowing problem. Or, at least, it used to. The Hindi-language corner of the Indian film industry has always taken inspiration from foreign projects, repurposing narratives, themes, and set pieces for their very own productions. This practice has relatively died down recently, thanks in part to Hollywood studios setting up shop in India and authorizing official remakes.

If you look deep enough, chances are that your favorite films have received the Bollywood remake treatment. There's even a possibility that you'll find the Bollywood remake even more intriguing than the original. 1993's "Baazigar" is a remake of the Matt Dillon-starring "Kiss Before Dying," and is widely considered to be superior to the English original. Or consider the 2007 "Partner," which elevates the stuck-in-the-motions 2005 rom-com "Hitch" into a genuine meditation on love and how opposites attract.

Of course, these films are the exception and not the rule, as there have been several poor Bollywood remakes that miss the mark, resulting in a cringe-worthy final product. Due to cultural and genre-specific differences, it can be difficult to directly adapt certain ideas and themes. The anxieties, fears, and problems that Americans face are vastly different than what the average Indian faces. No matter how hard writers try to adapt ideas for local markets, sometimes they just don't land.

A perfect example of a Bollywood remake that's widely considered to be poor is "Aatank," a remake of Steven Spielberg's classic "Jaws." While the film is littered with A-listers and Bollywood royalty, the remake of the shark thriller was plagued with production issues and fails to live up to the originality and terror of the original flick. Luckily, audiences can watch the Bollywood remake of "Jaws" and assess it for themselves.