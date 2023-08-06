How Grey's Anatomy's Active Shooter Episode Affected Cast Members

The two-part Season 6 finale of "Grey's Anatomy" is an emotional rollercoaster for fans, as they witness grieving widower Gary Clark (Michael O'Neill) take revenge on Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and the other surgeons who couldn't save his wife. For the "Grey's Anatomy" cast, including Chandra Wilson, Sarah Drew, and O'Neill, the finale was as emotional to film as it is to watch.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chandra Wilson revealed that she cried for two-and-a-half hours after wrapping up Miranda Bailey's iconic elevator scene. Determined to get wounded surgical resident Charles Percy (Robert Baker) to an OR, Miranda is devastated to learn that the power is off and the elevators are inoperable.

Despite the tears that came while filming these episodes, Wilson was thrilled to be part of such intense scenes, including hiding under patient Mary Portman's (Mandy Moore) bed and watching Gary's feet pass by. Wilson said, "I just loved the terror of that and wanting the audience to have a good time with the fact that Bailey was scared to death and Mandy Moore above, she couldn't say anything even though she was crying underneath the sheets. It was great."