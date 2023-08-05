Macross Is Getting A New Anime - Here's What You Need To Know

There's no shortage of mecha franchises out there nowadays, from anime like "Gundam" and "Evangelion" to live-action efforts like the "Pacific Rim" movies. However, one of the biggest properties in the genre is now making a return in a very exciting way. "Macross," one of the longest-standing mecha juggernauts, is getting a new project.

According to a report from Crunchyroll News in July 2023, it was announced at the final official "Macross Delta Walküre FINAL LIVE TOUR 2023 ~Last Mission~" musical concert that work has commenced on a brand-new entry in the "Macross" series. The announcement came nearly two years after the franchise's last big project, "Macross Delta the Movie: Absolute Live!!!!!!," debuted in October 2021.

Details on the new production are very slim at the moment, but there's a few key details that may excite both diehard "Macross" fans and newcomers who aren't familiar with the franchise. Here's a brief overview of "Macross," and why this upcoming project could be one of the franchise's biggest yet.