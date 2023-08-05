Star Wars: Dexter Jettster Is Getting His Own Short Story

For only having two minutes of screentime in "Attack of the Clones," Dexter Jettster (Ron Falk) has made a big impact on "Star Wars" fandom, just not always in the best way. Following his cinematic appearance, many fans have wondered how exactly Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) became friends with a guy who owns a space diner. And going even further, how could Dexter's diner look just like a 1950s-era American diner? Dexter has appeared in other forms of "Star Wars" media to fill in some blanks, and now, his backstory's going even further thanks to an upcoming short story.

On August 1, the Star Wars Books Twitter account detailed a collection of short stories set in a galaxy far, far away. "From a Certain Point of View" gathers 40 short stories from 40 different writers focused on different aspects of the franchise to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the release of "Return of the Jedi." The 37th story, titled "The Veteran," follows Dexter Jettster. The synopsis reads, "Dexter Jettster thought of the boy he had met on Lenahra and all that the boy would never see. He thought of the warrior the boy had become and the war that had been lost. The war Dexter Jettster had helped start."

"The boy" referenced in the passage likely refers to Obi-Wan, and the story should see Dexter reflect on how he had a hand in starting the Clone Wars.