The Biggest Difference Between Sailor Moon & Sailor Moon Crystal

"Sailor Moon" has seen all sorts of adaptations over the years. There have been several anime versions, multiple long-form films, a live-action adaptation called "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon," and a stage musical. But what makes "Sailor Moon Crystal" so different from the original, iconic "Sailor Moon" anime? The answer is all in the source material.

The original 1992 anime went afield from its manga origin point, changing costume designs, removing some of the Sailor Scouts' abilities, and changing the origin of Chibi-Chibi, among other plot deviations. Meanwhile, "Sailor Moon Crystal" is much more faithful when it comes to the character motivation and personality on display in the manga, as well as the general plot.

To wit, the three seasons and two movies that thus far make up the "Sailor Moon Crystal" adaptation are each based on a volume and story arc of the manga. The third season finale leads into "Sailor Moon Eternal," a full-length film that accurately depicts the Dead Moon arc from the manga. "Sailor Moon Eternal" in turn hints toward 2023's "Sailor Moon Cosmos," which sees Usagi (Kotono Mitsuishi) and the team do battle with Sailor Galaxia (Megumi Hayashibara). All of this generally follows the thrust of the manga's story arc progression, a big change from the 1992 "Sailor Moon" anime's approach.