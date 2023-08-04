Passages Review: A Sexy Tale Of Self-Destruction

Affairs happen for all sorts of reasons in films. Boredom. Lust. Power. "Passages" gives us a love affair that occurs ... well, sort of just because. It's a testament to both the razor-sharp writing and direction from Ira Sachs and the endlessly fascinating lead performance from Franz Rogowski that this turns out to be the most compelling reason. How does someone throw away a decade-long relationship just because they feel like it? Rogowski, as well as his co-stars Ben Whishaw and Adele Exarchopoulos, deliver a sexy, sensual view into a love triangle where one partner — the most magnetic one, who is a force of nature unto himself — is a raging narcissist determined to hurt everyone who seems to love him.

Martin (Whishaw) and Tomas (Rogowski) have been together for a long time, and from the outside, it seems like they balance each other out pretty well. Martin is a loving, empathetic homebody who provides stability to their relationship, which is sorely needed by the talented but chaotic Tomas. But their romance is thrown out of whack when Tomas, seemingly out of nowhere, announces that he's been having an affair with a woman, Agathe (Exarchopoulos). Why? No one really knows. Maybe because it makes him feel powerful. Maybe because he wanted to prove that he could. Maybe simply because he wanted to, and Tomas is not the kind of person who second-guesses his impulses.

Whatever the reason behind this sudden affair, it thrusts their relationship into turmoil, as each member of this love (or lust) triangle attempts to navigate a new reality. For the most part, it requires Martin and Agathe to revolve around Tomas, constantly forced to evaluate and then re-evaluate exactly where they stand with him — and for that matter, if they even want to maintain such a toxic situation.