The Real Reason Fan Donations For The Office's Stanley Spin-Off Were Refunded

On "The Office," Stanley (Leslie David Baker) always looked for a way to get out of work. Now, not working has gotten Baker into some hot water.

In 2020, the actor launched a Kickstarter campaign for a spin-off of "The Office" that would've focused on Stanley. The show, tentatively titled "Uncle Stan," would see Stan come out of retirement in Florida to move to Los Angeles to help his nephew's business. It's important to note that NBC and "The Office" creators would own the rights to Stanley Hudson, so this Stan would likely need to be a new character who happens to have a lot in common with Stanley. With so many "Office" fans out there, the campaign quickly met its goal, raising $336,450 from 1,640 donations. Of course, that was three years ago, and there hasn't been any word of "Uncle Stan" getting off the ground.

Some even began calling Baker out for the perceived deception. Twitter user @pugmane wrote on July 30, "I learned today the actor that played Stanley on the office scammed people [$300,000] with a promise of a spin-off featuring his character." It must not have taken long for word to reach back to Baker, as he uploaded a message to his Instagram on August 1, explaining the situation and how he'll return the donated money to the backers in the amount of $110,629.81, which is significantly less than the $336,450 he raised. He asserts, "A large portion of backers' pledges were lowered, or completely dropped and never collected once the campaign was completed. The final amount that we received from Kickstarter was exactly $110,629.81. The funds were never used for any purposes other than reward fulfillment and backer refunds, and have otherwise remained accounted for and untouched in the account."