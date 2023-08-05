MCU Theory Gives Star-Lord's Avengers: Infinity War Joke A Heartbreaking Twist

Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) isn't at his best in "Avengers: Infinity War," and it's not difficult to figure out why. Not only does Rocket (Bradley Cooper) ditch his fellow Guardians of the Galaxy to help Thor (Chris Hemsworth), but Thanos (Josh Brolin) takes Gamora (Zoe Saldana) away and sacrifices her to acquire the Soul Stone. As if that's not disorienting enough, he then runs into Earth heroes like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who are also in a race against time to stop Thanos before he can destroy half of all life in the universe.

During his first interaction with Iron Man, Star-Lord claims that he's not from Earth, he's from Missouri. The Armored Avenger then reminds him that Missouri is on Earth, which is a funny line, but it is a bit confusing. Star-Lord is from Earth, so how does he not know that Missouri is on the planet? According to Reddit user u/Soyoulikedonutseh, this could come down to the fact that Star-Lord has forgotten Earth is called Earth and not Terra. The Ravagers — the group he grew up with — and other space-faring folks refer to Earth as Terra, which likely led to him forgetting Earth's name after hearing Terra used so often.

Then again, other Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on Reddit have a different theory when it comes to Star-Lord's apparent obliviousness about Earth's name.