Exclusive: Scarlet Witch And Loki's Spicy Romance Heats Up In Marvel Preview
Contains spoilers for "Scarlet Witch" #8 by Marvel Comics
Scarlet Witch and Loki are thrillingly close in our exclusive preview of "Scarlet Witch" #8. In Marvel Comics' "Scarlet Witch" series from writer Steve Orlando, artists Lorenzo Tammetta and Sara Pichelli, colorist Frank William, and letterer VC's Cory Petit, Wanda Maximoff has opened up a witchcraft shop with her friend Darcy Lewis. The store is also home to the Last Door, a portal where people in need of help are taken and receive assistance from Scarlet Witch. So far, the Last Door has brought her an eclectic group of visitors — including Viv Vision and Ganymede of the Spinsterhood. But her next mission might be her trickiest yet.
In the opening pages of "Scarlet Witch" #8, a visitor arrives from Jotunheim — seeking her help in securing the rule of his realm. Of course, this visit will lead Scarlet Witch to directly confront Loki. But the issue also teases some potential romance brewing between them.
Scarlet Witch and Loki's romance is about to bloom
In our unlettered first look at "Scarlet Witch" #8, Scarlet Witch shows off her powers to the trickster god. We see Loki on this throne bemused with Wanda's visit.
In a second preview page, Scarlet Witch uses her powers to fight off a group of attackers.
But from here, things get spicy for Scarlet Witch and Loki. In the following preview page, we see The God of Stories and her dance closely. The initial tease of this upcoming issue featured the tagline: "This September, Wanda and Loki fall under each other's spell as mischief and chaos collide." This means it's possible that events here might not be as they appear. Maybe it's Wanda's magic causing Loki to fall for Scarlet Witch or vice versa?
The dance moves eventually lead Loki to pull Scarlet Witch close to him. The two stare deep into each other's eyes while their lips almost touch. Wanda and Loki close their eyes and lean in for a kiss ... but the preview ends before the reveal of whether or not the two characters embrace.
Are Loki and Scarlet Witch really getting together?
At first glance, the pairing of Scarlet Witch and Loki together feels odd. Wanda has tried her best to cut her villainous past from her life and walk a heroic path. Loki has, at times, fought alongside heroes. However, his mischievous and self-serving nature often puts him at odds with Earth's Mightiest Heroes. But sometimes opposites attract. In this case, their incredible powers might unite Wanda and Loki. Regardless of what's true, there's little denying Marvel pairing them together makes for an exciting combination. Check out Russell Dauterman's Scarlet Witch #8 cover with the accompanying text solicit below:
GOD VS. WITCH! When Loki's mountain giant cousin comes through the Last Door desperate to secure the right to rule his people, the Scarlet Witch agrees to confront the King of Jotunheim. But things are never what they seem with Loki, God of Stories, and when the truth comes out, sparks just might fly! Meanwhile, Hexfinder's plan is revealed...and those closest to Wanda can no longer be trusted.
Readers can discover the truth about Scarlet Witch and Loki's romance when Marvel Comics' "Scarlet Witch" #8 arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on September 6, 2023.