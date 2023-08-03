Christian Bale Will Reportedly Headline Netflix's Horror Remake, Bride Of Frankenstein
"Bride of Frankenstein" is often considered one of the greatest sequels in film history, so there are many expectations when news of a remake emerges. Fortunately, fans can rest easy, as World of Reel (sourcing from Production Weekly) reports that Maggie Gyllenhaal will direct a remake for Netflix. Gyllenhaal has already proven her acumen behind the camera, helming 2021's "The Lost Daughter," starring Olivia Colman. It was nominated for three Academy Awards, and some serious talent has already been lined up for "Bride of Frankenstein."
Gyllenhaal's "The Dark Knight" co-star Christian Bale is set to appear in a headlining role. This would likely mean Bale would play Dr. Victor Frankenstein, who creates the Monster and his Bride. Then again, Bale is prone to method acting, so he might go for a challenge and portray the Monster. It's unclear at this point, but the cast is also set to include Gyllenhaal's husband, Peter Sarsgaard, who would likely play one of those two roles.
While further details on the plot or cast likely won't emerge until the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there's already enough information to keep the "Bride of Frankenstein" remake on your radar.
It's alive! The remake is aliiiiiiive!
The original "Bride of Frankenstein" picks up where the original "Frankenstein" left off. The sequel is based on a plot point from the original novel by Mary Shelley, where Dr. Frankenstein seeks to create a mate for his creation. "Bride of Frankenstein" sees this subplot come to fruition, and it's rightfully earned its place within the echelon of all-time great horror.
To no one's surprise, Universal has attempted to make a "Bride of Frankenstein" remake before. When Universal had high hopes for the Dark Universe (remember that?), there were plans for a remake then to be directed by Bill Condon. Those plans unraveled when 2017's "The Mummy" flopped, but it seems Universal never lost sight to introduce the Bride to a new generation.
Now, Maggie Gyllenhaal holds the reigns for a new interpretation. World of Reel goes on to report how production isn't set to begin until the first quarter of 2024, which is probably for the best as production can't start anyway until the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved. Until then, details are likely to remain sparse, such as whether the film will be a period piece or set in the modern day. But with the involvement of Gyllenhaal and Christian Bale, Netflix's "Bride of Frankenstein" is already shaping up nicely.