Christian Bale Will Reportedly Headline Netflix's Horror Remake, Bride Of Frankenstein

"Bride of Frankenstein" is often considered one of the greatest sequels in film history, so there are many expectations when news of a remake emerges. Fortunately, fans can rest easy, as World of Reel (sourcing from Production Weekly) reports that Maggie Gyllenhaal will direct a remake for Netflix. Gyllenhaal has already proven her acumen behind the camera, helming 2021's "The Lost Daughter," starring Olivia Colman. It was nominated for three Academy Awards, and some serious talent has already been lined up for "Bride of Frankenstein."

Gyllenhaal's "The Dark Knight" co-star Christian Bale is set to appear in a headlining role. This would likely mean Bale would play Dr. Victor Frankenstein, who creates the Monster and his Bride. Then again, Bale is prone to method acting, so he might go for a challenge and portray the Monster. It's unclear at this point, but the cast is also set to include Gyllenhaal's husband, Peter Sarsgaard, who would likely play one of those two roles.

While further details on the plot or cast likely won't emerge until the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there's already enough information to keep the "Bride of Frankenstein" remake on your radar.