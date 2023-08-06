Twilight: The Major Bella Swan Mistake You Won't Be Able To Unsee
Death is peaceful, life is hard, and Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) trying to keep her oxygen tube in place is impossible. At the end of 2008's "Twilight," she winds up in the hospital following the epic final battle with James (Cam Gigandet), a tracker vampire who wants Bella for a meal from the moment his coven meets her during the Cullens' baseball game.
After being led to her old ballet studio by James, where he sinks his teeth into her arm until Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) can stop him, Bella loses consciousness and is taken to the hospital. As she starts to come to, an extreme close-up features her oxygen tube placed way too high on her face. It's basically in her eyelashes.
However, once Bella is fully awake, the camera pans back for the conversation with her mom Renée Dwyer (Sarah Clarke). The tube is in the correct position, lying over her cheeks.
The moving oxygen tube is annoying for some Twilight fans
For some "Twilight" viewers, Bella Swan's traveling oxygen tube is one of the most frustrating inconsistencies to witness. On Reddit, u/esoteric222 found this to be extremely irritating, and, unlike most film and TV mistakes (which are accidental), they believe it was done intentionally. "They ruined the shot essentially trying to make sure audiences realize she's on O2 when we already know once it pans out."
If the tube was placed normally — and not over Bella's eyelashes — in the extreme close-up shot, it would've been out of frame. Audiences wouldn't have instantly known that she was in the hospital. However, as noted by u/esoteric222, Bella's situation would have simply been revealed a few seconds later.
Other fans shared the same frustration, including u/buzzybnz, who had to wear an oxygen tube as a child and felt a personal tie to the scene. "Those tubes (which I called snotty oxygen as a kid cause I hated it) are annoying enough without having them sit weirdly. Out of all the small errors, that bugs me the most."