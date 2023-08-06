Twilight: The Major Bella Swan Mistake You Won't Be Able To Unsee

Death is peaceful, life is hard, and Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) trying to keep her oxygen tube in place is impossible. At the end of 2008's "Twilight," she winds up in the hospital following the epic final battle with James (Cam Gigandet), a tracker vampire who wants Bella for a meal from the moment his coven meets her during the Cullens' baseball game.

After being led to her old ballet studio by James, where he sinks his teeth into her arm until Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) can stop him, Bella loses consciousness and is taken to the hospital. As she starts to come to, an extreme close-up features her oxygen tube placed way too high on her face. It's basically in her eyelashes.

However, once Bella is fully awake, the camera pans back for the conversation with her mom Renée Dwyer (Sarah Clarke). The tube is in the correct position, lying over her cheeks.