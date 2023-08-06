What If...? Season 2 Iron Man Toy Teases A Wild New Look MCU Fans May Recognize

With Marvel Studios' recent flood wave of content, it's easy for even the most devoted Marvel Cinematic Universe fan to forget about "What If...?" However, the studio's first foray into animation is returning for future seasons, and a new toy gives us a great look at Iron Man's new armor.

The image, posted on r/HotToys, showcases Tony Stark's new Iron Man armor and all of its colorful glory. The armor is very reminiscent of the Hulkbuster armor from "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and "Infinity War," with a much larger frame than Stark's typical Iron Man suits. However, this one comes from the planet Sakaar, where Thor fought Hulk in "Thor: Ragnarok," with the colors and alien decals making it much more unique armor than the usual red and yellow combination. Remember, he built his first prototype in a cave with a box of scraps, so imagine what the genius billionaire could do if given the alien technology on Sakaar.

Tony's Sakaar Iron Man armor briefly appears in the "What If...?" season finale as the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) assembles his Guardians of the Multiverse to take down Infinity Ultron. He whisks Gamora away for his team, leaving Tony in his universe, and while it may have confused people at the time, there initially were plans to explore this storyline in Season 1.