Twilight: The Stranger Things Star Who Almost Played Edward Cullen

It's practically impossible to imagine anyone but Robert Pattinson portraying the moody, brooding vampire teen Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" saga. However, this iconic character could've looked much different if a scheduling conflict didn't prevent a certain future "Stranger Things" star from moving forward with the part.

On Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Vecna actor Jamie Campbell Bower revealed that he was asked to read for the part of Edward. "They were like, 'The dedication Jamie brings to his roles, we would be interested in seeing him,' and all of this and all of that," said Campbell Bower. However, those early days of "Twilight" casting coincided with the release of Tim Burton's "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," in which Campbell Bower plays lovestruck Anthony. "I think life was just so crazy and hectic, it was just one of those things that never came to fruition," he said.

Still, this wasn't his only chance to head to Forks, Washington. In "The Twilight Saga: New Moon," Campbell Bower makes his debut as Caius, one of the ruthless leaders of the Volturi who govern the vampire community.