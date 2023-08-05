The Steamy Drama With Multiple Award Nominations You Can Stream On Netflix Right Now

"Disobedience" is a film that, like a central tenet of Judaism itself, asks a lot of questions — about identity, grief, and repression. But the focal point of "Disobedience" is the relationship between Ronit and Esti, and the two women approach each other at first warily, then voraciously. For their illicit hotel room tryst, director Sebastián Lelio approached it as a choreographed sequence. "I was a believer that the love scene, the sex scene, was the heart of the film," he told Vulture. "I was talking about that all the time."

Lelio challenged himself to craft a highly erotic scene without using nudity as a crutch. "I was obsessed with the question, Is it possible to reach a high level of eroticism without showing skin?" In a conversation with Rachel McAdams for Lenny Letter, Rachel Weisz confirmed that the scene gains its power by what isn't shown. "He wasn't interested in seeing breasts and bottoms and nipples," she recalled. "It was about our faces full of emotion and then the mystery outside the frame." Lelio got creative in other ways; it was he who thought to include the now-infamous moment in which Ronit gently spits in Esti's mouth.

"Is it graphic?" asked Jada Yuan in a separate piece for Vulture. "Yes. Is it sexy and gorgeous? Yes, again. Is it a tad male-gaze-y? Sure." She continues, "Most of all, though, it's moving...Their only desire is to give pleasure to and receive it from one another, and they've been stymied for so long by circumstances."