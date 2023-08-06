The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Theory That Places Him On A Huge Seat Of Power

Even if you ignore the massive pop culture impact that "Baby Yoda" has made across the globe, it's safe to say that Grogu is a figure of immense importance in the world of "Star Wars."

In addition to being an essential part of the acclaimed Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," Grogu is also one of the only surviving Jedi to have trained in the Jedi Temple and escaped the massacre of Order 66. What's more he is also one of the only known Jedi to have trained under Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), joining Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Ben Solo (Adam Driver).

As if this resume wasn't impressive enough, a theory proposed by Reddit user u/lifelongDM places Grogu on a seat of even greater power — claiming that Grogu might one day become the ruler of Mandalore itself. "Grogu is a jedi/mandalorian. Torn between two worlds," writes the user. "I think Din [Pedro Pascal] is gonna die and Grogu is gonna go rage mode on Moff Gideon and claim the darksabre thus becoming the ruler of Mandalore." The user went on to say that Grogu is actually the titular Mandalorian from the show's title, and that his ascension to ruler of Mandalore is "the whole point of the series."