The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Theory That Places Him On A Huge Seat Of Power
Even if you ignore the massive pop culture impact that "Baby Yoda" has made across the globe, it's safe to say that Grogu is a figure of immense importance in the world of "Star Wars."
In addition to being an essential part of the acclaimed Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," Grogu is also one of the only surviving Jedi to have trained in the Jedi Temple and escaped the massacre of Order 66. What's more he is also one of the only known Jedi to have trained under Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), joining Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Ben Solo (Adam Driver).
As if this resume wasn't impressive enough, a theory proposed by Reddit user u/lifelongDM places Grogu on a seat of even greater power — claiming that Grogu might one day become the ruler of Mandalore itself. "Grogu is a jedi/mandalorian. Torn between two worlds," writes the user. "I think Din [Pedro Pascal] is gonna die and Grogu is gonna go rage mode on Moff Gideon and claim the darksabre thus becoming the ruler of Mandalore." The user went on to say that Grogu is actually the titular Mandalorian from the show's title, and that his ascension to ruler of Mandalore is "the whole point of the series."
Grogu's lifespan means he has plenty of time to rise up as the ruler of Mandalore
Because this theory surfaced prior to the ending of the Mandalorian" Season 3, there are some clear holes that we need to consider – namely that both Moff Gideon and the Darksaber were destroyed in the Season 3 finale.
While u/liflongDM's theory may not play out precisely how they envisioned, it's certainly still plausible given the fact that Grogu has a 900+ year lifespan, and was formally adopted as a Mandalorian in the season finale. "It's clearly being set up that way," offered u/above_the_odds in response to this theory. "Mandalore needs a ruler that will maintain peace for a long time... [Grogu's] learning both the Jedi and Mando way."
Further support for this theory could be inferred from "The Mandalorian" executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, who revealed in an interview with IGN that they've already had discussions about how Grogu could impact the distant future of "Star Wars." Specifically, Favreau said that viewers could "fast forward" and find Grogu at drastically different points in his life, which opens up plenty of new story possibilities. If Grogu is going to be around in the far future of "Star Wars," it's certainly possible that he could eventually rise up as the rule of Mandalore — and might even hold onto that title for centuries past the events of "The Mandalorian."