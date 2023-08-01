Lord Of The Rings: What Are The Two Towers? The Answer Is Absurdly Confusing

J.R.R. Tolkien's novels tend to have straightforward titles. "The Fellowship of the Ring" features the formulation of its eponymous crew. "The Return of the King" centers on the exiled Aragorn's return to the throne of Gondor. Heck, the title "The Hobbit" just reflects the race of its protagonist. Even "The Silmarillion" is named after its central triad of jewelry and the book "Unfinished Tales," well, we all know what that contains.

One novel that is a bit confusing, though, is "The Two Towers." Middle-earth features a lot of towers, and half dozen come to mind immediately, scattered across the Middle-earth landscape. What "two" are referenced in the title of the second book in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy? It turns out that the answer is a bit harder to pin down than one might think.

At first glance, it's tempting to assume that the two towers are the "big ones" — Sauron's Dark Tower of Barad-dûr and the capital of Gondor, Minas Tirith. Tolkien himself commented on the subject in a letter to his publisher on January 22, 1954. This was several months before the book was published, and in writing, he specifically states that the vague title "must if there is any real reference in it to Vol. II refer to Orthanc and the Tower of Cirith Ungol." The author follows this up with the acknowledgment that this isn't the natural thought process for readers, saying, "But since there is so much made of the basic opposition of the Dark Tower and Minas Tirith, that seems very misleading."

While this initially seems clear-cut, the debaccle doesn't end there.